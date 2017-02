Leanne Hanna, Springvale Crescent, Kilkeel, (23) was fined £90 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after she was detected travelling at 60mph in a 40mph zone on the Newry Road, Banbridge on July 10.

She was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a driving licence she was fined £25.