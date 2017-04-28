Driver took call as his mother was in hospital at the time

A 31-year-old Banbridge man was banned from driving for two years last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

John Paul Cummings, Laurel Heights, Banbridge, was also fined £90 for using a mobile phone while driving, £50 for failing to produce insurance, £50 for failing to produce his licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on December 2 last year a police mobile patrol on the A1 near Dromore saw the driver of a car holding his right hand to his right ear and his lips were moving as if in conversation.

They stopped Cummings who was driving and issued him with a fixed penalty notice.

It was later confirmed his licence had not been surrendered and he did not produce his licence or insurance.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his licence had been handed in to the county court after he had been disqualified for three years.

He added that his client’s mother was in hospital at the time and he believed the call was in relation to his mother.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer commented that Cummings seemed to have been very abusive to a policeman who was only doing his job.

He pointed out that the defendant had a lengthy record of traffic offending with 37 entries mostly relating to no insurance and driving matters.