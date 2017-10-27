Driver reached speeds of 90mph on the A1 dual carriageway

When police followed a car on the A1 they found it was travelling at speeds reaching 90mph.

Billy Goodall (41), Murob Park, Ballymena, was fined £100 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry for excess speed. He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on July 10 this year a police vehicle was passed by a car in the outside lane.

They followed the vehicle and their speedometer recorded speeds of 85mph to 90mph in a 70mph limit.

A solicitor representing the defendant said Goodall accepted he was in breach of the speed limit but would say the speed was not as much as suggested by the police officers.