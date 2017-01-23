Driver had no licence or insurance

When police checked they discovered a car being driven by a Banbridge man was not covered by insurance.

Stephen Ernest Cooke, Oakgrove, Banbridge, was fined £200 last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court for not having insurance on October 19 last year. He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. For not having a driving licence he was fined £50 and given three points.

The court heard that at 3.55pm police saw a car in Meeting House Lane, Banbridge.

When asked about insurance Cooke said: “To be honest I don’t have any.” As far as a licence was concerned he said: “I lost it in 2014 and never got it back.”

A solicitor representing the defendant explained that he had bought the car and intended to make it legitimate but made a foolish decision to drive.