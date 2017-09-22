Driver caught doing 73mph on the A1 carriageway fined £75

A 33-year-old man who did not produce his licence after he was caught speeding on the A1 was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Gary Richard Demellweek, Ennerdale, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was also fined £75 for excess speed on May 15 this year.

For not having a driving licence he was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. A charge of failing to produce his licence was adjourned generally.

The court heard that at 6.05pm he was detected travelling at 73mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 close to Dromore.

He was offered a fixed penalty which meant he had to produce his licence but he failed to do this.

Demellweek did not appear in court.