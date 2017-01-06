Drink driver was found asleep at wheel of a van

When police found a 25-year-old man asleep in the front seat of a vehicle he was breath tested and found to be well over the drink drive limit.

Thomas Peter Carville, Kernan Road, Gilford, admitted drunk-in-charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath on December 11 last year.

He was fined £250 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for the offence, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given ten penalty points.

The court heard that police saw a van parked on the Loughbrickland Road, Gilford, at 8.05pm.

The lights were on, the engine was running and the defendant was asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police could smell intoxicating liquor from the vehicle and Carville failed a roadside test.

An evidential test gave a reading of 83.

Mr Paddy Moriarty, representing the defendant, said Carville was in full time employment, holding down two jobs, and handed in references to the court.

He added his client had no record and asked the court to deal with him by way of points.

District Judge Eamonn King said that Carville had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, was in full time employment and he required his licence for work.

He added that the court had discretion in these matters and on this occasion he would exercise that discretion in favour of points.