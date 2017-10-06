Dragged man through barbed wire fence

After punching a victim a number of times a 19-year-old man dragged him through a barbed wire fence, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Curtis Rodgers, whose address was given as Flush Park, Lisburn, appeared in court by way of videolink from Hydebank.

His barrister indicated he would be pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 22 this year.

The court heard that at 8.30pm the injured party received a number of messages from the defendant’s co-accused.

She allegedly asked him to come and collect her and on his way he saw Rodgers who opened the car door pulled the victim’s hoodie down over his head and started to punch him in the face.

Outside the car the injured party was on the ground. Rodgers punched him in the face and kneed him in the head. The attack went on and on and the victim was in fear for his life.

Rodgers then dragged him through a barbed wire fence causing cuts to his legs.

When he asked Rodgers ‘are you done yet’ he was punched in the face and a tooth was knocked back into his mouth.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said that a pre-sentence report would be of benefit.

He adjourned the case until October 27 for the report to be prepared by the probation service.