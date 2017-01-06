Didn’t complete programme to help his alcohol management

Although he completed his community service a 25-year-old man failed to take part in an alcohol management programme, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last week.

Dwayne McKnight, Granville Gardens, Banbridge, was convicted at the local court on December 17, 2015, of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was given an enhanced combination order of 12 months on probation and 100 hours community.

However the probation service brought the matter back to court because he failed to actively participate in a Managing Alcohol Programme by failing to attend on three occasions.

A probation officer recommended that the breach should be marked by a small monetary penalty.

District Judge Eamonn King told McKnight that to his credit he did the community service and the other aspects. He imposed a fine of £95 and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.