Defendant is returned for trial facing serious assault charge

A 33-year-old Dromore man has been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court facing a serious assault charge.

Wayne Niall Cromie, whose address was given as Green Dyke Walk, Dromore, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at a sitting of Banbridge Magistrates Court which took place last Thursday.

The charge against him alleges that on March 1, 2015, he unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm to a male.

Cromie was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Newry Crown Court sitting on February 16.

A condition of his bail is that he is to have no contact with the alleged injured party.