Defendant has appalling record - judge

When police carried out a planned search of a house in Banbridge they found cannabis and tablets, the local court heard last Thursday.

Christopher McCreedy (26), whose address was given as Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis on April 6 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to having a class C drug, Diazepam, on the same date.

The court heard that at 5.45pm police carried out a planned search at the home of the defendant.

They recovered blue tablets and herbal cannabis from the kitchen along with deal bags and scales.

The cannabis had a value of no more than £40 and the tablets £20.

When interviewed McCreedy said he bought the tablets on the internet and they were similar to Diazepam.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had co-operated with police and made admissions.

He added that McCreedy had a voluminous record.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant had an appalling record but he may consider a community based sentence.

He adjourned the case until December 21 to obtain a specific sentence report to see if the defendant was suitable for community service.