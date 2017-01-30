Daniel O’Donnell to pay a visit to Donard School

Singing sensation Daniel O’Donnell is set to pay a very special visit to a Banbridge special care school.

Daniel will arrive in town on Monday 6 February to perform to a packed audience at a charity concert in the Parish Centre, Scarva Road, Banbridge.

In keeping with his very caring nature, Daniel has also arranged to make a private visit to the pupils of Donard Special School in Banbridge earlier that day.

Here he will be greeted by the Principal, Mrs Edel Lavery and her staff and he will then go on to meet the pupils, who are planning a very special welcome for him.

Daniel has always shown a special rapport for people with special needs in the community.

And the pupils of Donard are said to be already very excited at the prospect of meeting such a famous entertainer.

Tickets for the charity show, which has been organized by Banbridge Rotary Club, are in high demand and indeed were sold out in just over an hour when they went on sale in Banbridge in December.

All proceeds of the show are going to three charities- the Southern Area Hospice, Tiny Life and Donegal Mind Wellness.

The charity concert is thanks to a special connection Daniel has to Banbridge Rotary Club.

Daniel’s step-daughter is married to Rotary Club President Lynda Shields’ son, and he has previously told Lynda how much he is looking forward to the evening.

“Whilst it’s a great thrill to be able to play in large venues across the world in front of thousands of people, what I really enjoy is playing in smaller, more intimate venues such as the Seapatrick Parish Centre. I intend to make the evening very informal,” he said speaking about the concert.

“My full band will not be with me and so this will give me the opportunity to meet many of my fans.

“They all mean so much to me and to be able to talk to them and sing many of their favourite songs will be a real thrill.”

“I am very grateful to Banbridge Rotary Club for agreeing to donate some of the proceeds to Donegal Mind Wellness – a charity which she founded in 2014.

“ It does tremendous work in helping people deal with the ups and downs of everyday life and, so, reduces the chances of them suffering from the likes of stress, anxiety and depression.”