Crashed a car he had just bought

When he was drinking on a Saturday afternoon a 32-year-old man decided to drive a car he had just bought and crashed into a garage.
Miroslav Malinovskij, whose address was given as Selshion Parade, Portadown, admitted a number of offences when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
For driving with excess alcohol on July 30 last year he was fined £350, banned for 12 months and will remain disqualified until he sat and passed the appropriate test.
He was also fined £200 and banned for 12 months for not having insurance, fined £75 for not having a licence and fined £100 for failing to report an accident.
The court heard that police received a report from a member of the public about a drunken man getting into a car at Selshion Parade.
Police spoke to two males who were standing beside a car.
They noticed there was red paint on the car and damage caused to a garage which had a red door.
The defendant admitted he had been driving.
An evidential breath test gave a reading of 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
A barrister representing Malinovskij said this happened on a Saturday afternoon.
He explained his client had bought this vehicle with the intention of getting a licence and when friends came over they started drinking.
The barrister added that the defendant ‘took it for a spin’ and crashed into the garage door before continuing to drink.
It was about an hour and a half later when the police arrived.
