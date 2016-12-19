Charged with causing GBH

A 41-year-old man was charged with a serious assault charge when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was Simon McAtamney, whose address was given as Ashleigh Crescent, Lurgan.

The charge against the accused alleges that on September 2 this year, in the county court division of Armagh and South Down, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on another male.

The defendant was remanded on his own bail of £250.