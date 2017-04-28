Charged with attempted burglary

An attempted burglary charge at The Outlet in Banbridge was put to an 18-year-old Dublin man last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court, sitting in Newry.

Thomas Power, St Olivers Park, Clondalkin, Dublin, was charged that on April 5 this year he attempted to enter as a trespasser the Tesco Extra store at The Outlet with intent to steal.

He is further charged that on March 9 this year he made of without paying for goods supplied or services provided to the amount of £47.28.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused with the charges.

A public prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned until May 25 so that a full file could be obtained.

Power was released on his own bail of £250 with the condition that he is not to enter The Outlet, Banbridge.