Charged with assault and cruelty

A 29-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a female and causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

Samuel John Roe, Dundrum Road, Dromara, appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

He was charged that on March 18 this year without lawful excuse he caused damage to a bracelet belonging to a female and common assault on the same person.

He was also accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and driving with excess alcohol in his breath at Whitehorn Brae, Dromara.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed she could connect him to the charges.

A defence solicitor asked for an adjournment until May 18 to obtain the defendant’s attitude to the charges.

Roe was released on his own bail of £250 with the conditions that he is to stay out of Whitehorn Brae.

He is also to have no contact with the alleged injured party.