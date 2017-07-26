Caught speeding through village

A 42-year-old man was fined £60 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for speeding.
John Samuel Thomas Geoghegan, Legananny Road, Loughbrickland, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. The court heard he was detected travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone at Scarva Street, Loughbrickland, on January 26 this year.
A solicitor representing the defendant said he just had not realised his speed.
He had no points on his licence and his last previous conviction was over 20 years ago.
