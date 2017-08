Conor Peter Connolly (26) , Lagmore Dale, Dunmurry, was given three points, fined £85 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for speeding.

He was caught driving at 85mph in a 70mph zone on the A1 on February 27 this year. Connolly did not appear at Banbridge Magistrate’s Court but pleaded guilty by post.