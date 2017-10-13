Caught speeding on the A1

Four penalty points were imposed on a 39-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Mark Rice, Highfield Gardens, Banbridge, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on April 24 this year at 9.25pm a routine police patrol on the A1 was in the inside lane travelling towards Banbridge.

A car passed them in the outside lane and appeared to be travelling at an excess speed. Police followed the vehicle and it reached a speed of 85mph and in the 60mph zone it was travelling at 80mph.

The defendant declined to accept a fixed penalty.

A barrister representing the defendant said he drove this road regularly. He added that there was some dispute because his client did not accept the speed claimed by the police.