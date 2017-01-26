Catering van stolen: Owner offering cash reward for its return

The owner of a local catering business is offering a substantial cash reward in a bid to secure the return of a catering trailer that was stolen from outside a house in Dromore this morning.

William McCauley, co-owner of Dromore-based W & C Event Catering, explained how one of the company’s two food trailers was stolen from outside a property at Holm Terrace at around 8am.

“There was a silver Mitsubishi Shogun jeep with southern registration plates and a silver Renault Scenic with southern plates seen in the area and the Shogun was seen towing the trailer away,” he said.

The local businessman says the mobile catering unit, which has the slogan ‘You’ve tried the rest now try the best’ painted on the side of it, was spotted being towed along the Lurgan Road and was later sighted in Newry.

Mr McCauley said the theft of the trailer will have a huge impact on his business, which serves up fast food at a variety of private and public events.

“We have a lot of bookings and a lot of events to do, so I’m not sure how we’re going to be able to get them done with just the one trailer.

“There’s a cash reward of £1,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to the recovery of the trailer,” he added.

Police investigating the theft have appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area on Thursday morning to contact officers at Lurgan Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 393 26/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.