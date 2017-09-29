Car was driving at 95mph on the A1

As police followed a car travelling on the A1 carriageway it maintained an average speed of 95mph, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Mundther Hamza (19), Casaeldona Rise, Belfast, was fined £50 and banned for six months for excess speed on September 10 this year.

A £250 fine and a concurrent six month ban were imposed for not having insurance and he was fined £20 for not having a licence.

The court heard that at 2.10am on the A1 near Loughbrickland police saw a car travelling at speed and followed it for a mile maintaining a constant gap. The average speed of the car was 95mph.

Hamza only had a provisional Republic of Ireland licence which meant he had no licence in this jurisdiction and so he was not insured.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty himself in court, said he had been at a wedding in Belfast and was making his way back to Dublin. He added that this was his cousin’s car and it was insured in his name. His cousin had asked him to drive it for him.