Cannabis valued at £26 brings £350 fine

Noticing a 21-year-old man seemed nervous police carried out a search and found a bag containing cannabis in his trouser pocket.

William Thomas Magennis, Doughery Road, Banbridge, was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on June 30 this year at 12.10pm police noticed two cars on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge.

They spoke to the defendant who seemed quite nervous and informed him they were going to search him and the car.

They located a plastic bag containing suspected cannabis in his trouser pocket.

The drug was valued at a total of £26.

When interviewed Magennis admitted it was cannabis and it was for his own personal use.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had a previous relevant caution on his record.

She added that he was anxious to put this matter behind him and not to come before the court again.