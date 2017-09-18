Call for crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Councillor Glenn Barr and Alderman Elizabeth Ingram BEM have called for more police resources to be dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour in Rathfriland.
The issue is due to be discussed when the UUP representatives meet with senior PSNI officers in the area.
A statement issued by Cllr Barr and Alderman Ingram said: “We will be making a strong argument for more police resources to be made available in Rathfriland.
“Breaking bottles on the road for cars to get a flat tyre or for young children to fall on, this sort of behaviour needs tackled. Our residents deserve to live without this fear.”
