Boxing Day row with neighbour

While causing a disturbance on Boxing Day last year a 57-year-old woman hurled abuse at a neighbour, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Bernadette Mulligan, Moorefield, Banbridge, admitted harassment of a female on December 26, causing a breach of the peace and using threatening behaviour.

Her solicitor said she had a caution on her record for disorderly behaviour a year ago and would like this matter dealt with at the court.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said she would hear the facts to see if a pre-sentence report was needed.

A public prosecutor said that a neighbour of Mulligan reported to police that she was causing a disturbance.

She added that the defendant launched into the ‘usual foulmouthed diatribe’ against police and from an upstairs window shouted abuse at a neighbour who had to leave her home with two young children.

The prosecutor said that eventually Mulligan opened the front door and was arrested.

She explained that matter had kicked off two weeks after the defendant had moved into the address, with banging and shouting all day and all night.

Mulligan banged the walls between the properties and used threatening and abusive language.

Judge Marshall stopped the prosecutor saying that from what she had heard a pre-sentence report could be needed.

She adjourned the case until May 4 for the report to be prepared.