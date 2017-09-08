Better signs needed for F.E. McWilliam Gallery say local SDLP representatives

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly and her colleague Councillor Seamus Doyle are calling for improved road signage for the F.E. McWilliam Centre.

Mrs Kelly said “The F.E Mc William Centre is one of the cultural gems of Banbridge and its award- winning success vindicates the vision and investment decisions of the former Banbridge Council”.

“The F.E Mc William Gallery and Studio in Banbridge has been awarded a four-star rating under Tourism Northern Ireland’s (Tourism NI) visitor experience grading quality scheme for the third consecutive year.

“The gallery, which attracts over 42,000 visitors a year and boasts an indoor exhibition area, a sculpture garden, a reconstructed studio, a café, a craft shop and tourist information point, is continually enhancing its exhibition and events programme to open up the arts to a wider audience.”

Councillor Doyle commented “The centre continues to attract a wide range of local, national and international visitors and improved road signage would only benefit this fantastic facility”.