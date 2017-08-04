Assaulted woman and daughter after drinking

When police were called to an address in Banbridge they found that a 43-year-old man who had been drinking neat vodka had attacked a woman and her daughter.

Owen Leonard, with an address at Abbeyvale, Ardboe, Dungannon, was sentenced last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for two common assault charges.

The case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

A public prosecutor said that on February 10 this year, shortly after 10pm, police were called to a disturbance at an address in Banbridge.

The injured party said Leonard, who had been drinking, grabbed her by the wrists and pushed her into the kitchen where she hit against cupboards. She claimed he pulled her hair.

Her daughter came downstairs and lifted the bottle of vodka the defendant had been drinking. She began to pour it down the sink and when he saw her doing this he lunged towards the daughter but the injured party got in the way. Leonard pulled back his fist and punched her in the face.

Leonard made a no comment interview with police.

A defence solicitor said Leonard had a history of alcohol abuse and had been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. He added that since this incident Leonard had has no contact with the injured party.

The solicitor explained that Leonard had been drinking neat vodka and was highly intoxicated.

He added that his client regretted his actions and with drink in him he has a temper.

The solicitor urged the court to leave something hanging over Leonard’s head so that he could continue to get help from the Bluestone clinic. He had been on bail since February and had not breached his conditions.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said the defendant was extremely lucky he did not face a more serious assault charge.

He placed Leonard on probation for two years and ordered him to pay £200 to each of the two victims.

“If you don’t pay that you will go to jail,” he told the defendant. “If you do not

complete the probation course I will send you to jail for as long as I possibly can.”