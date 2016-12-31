Arrest warrant for Lurgan man

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a 21-year-old man failed to turn up to answer his bail.

Jonathon Hall, Flush Place, Lurgan, faces three sets of charges.

He is accused of entering as a trespasser on November 9 last year McDonald’s in Edward Street, Lurgan, with intent to steal.

Hall is also charged with criminal damage to a door on a date unknown between February 19 and February 23 this year.

He is further charged with the theft of a bicycle on June 13 this year.

When his name was called in the court there was no appearance and Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer issued an arrest warrant.