Admitted charges of criminal damage and assault

A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a 23-year-old man who has admitted assault and criminal damage charges.

Darren Nelson, Avenue Road, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to four charges last week at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is accused of criminal damage to a car on December 30 last year, criminal damage to another car and two common assaults on the same female.

The case was adjourned until March 10 to obtain a report from the probation service.