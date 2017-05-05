Admitted charge of assault

A 54-year-old man pleaded guilty to a serious assault charge and breaching a court order when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a female on March 18 this year while a charge of possession of an offensive weapon was withdrawn.

Smith also pleaded guilty to breaching a non molestation order between March 23 and March 28 this year at Springfields, Banbridge.

Smith’s address on the charge sheet was Old Railway View, Dromore, but his solicitor said his bail address was Utility Street Men’s Hostel, Belfast. A barrister representing the defendant said that a pre-sentence report would be useful to the court as there was a mental health background.

District Judge Eamonn King adjourned sentencing until June 1 for a report.