Accused of series of motoring offences

A 30-year-old man was charged with a series of motoring offences when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Court.

Kevin Dale, Grove Hill, Banbridge, is accused of aggravated vehicle causing damage on November 13 last year, driving while disqualified, excess alcohol in breath, not having insurance, possession of a class C drug, Alprazolan, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs at Grove Hill and Scarva Road, Banbridge.

A police officer said he was aware of the facts of the case and believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

A solicitor representing Dale asked for a two week adjournment to take instructions from his client.

District Judge Eamonn King released Dale on his own bail of £250 to appear in court again on May 4.