The man injured in a crash on the Ballyhannon Road this morning (Thursday) is in a critical but stable condition in Craigavon Area Hospital.

His condition was confirmed by a spokesman for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The motorist, who was the driver, had to be cut free from his car by the Fire Service.

The accident took place on the Ballyhannon Road near its junction with the Drumnacanvy Road.

Diversions had been in place but police said the road has now reopened.