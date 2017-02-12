County Down actor heads to the BAFTAs

County Down actor Chris Grant is set to mingle with Hollywood’s brightest stars after a film he appeared in has been nominated for a Bafta.

The Annaclone man appears in ‘The Party’ which has been nominated for Best British Short at the 2017 BAFTA Awards.

Set in Belfast in 1972, the film focuses on Laurence as he welcomes his cousin and man-on-the-run Mickey to a party of drinking, dancing and young love.

However, when the next morning arrives, reality catches up with them. Produced by Farah Abushwesha & Emmet Fleming, ‘The Party’ will compete against four other titles for the coveted BAFTA award.

Chris plays Sean, one of the supporting roles in the film, and he will be donning his tuxedo and rubbing shoulders with the world’s greatest movie stars at the ceremony on Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe it, I don’t think it’s going to sink in. I have received a couple of emails from BAFTA and it’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s a great film, it was filmed in Dublin and those who lived through the Troubles and seen the film have told me that it is just what it was like.”

The young actor said that the nomination was a surprise but the biggest shock of all was that he found out he would actually be attending the awards event in person.

He added: “The producer, director and writers all got a plus one and they very kindly decided to take four actors along and it’s really a quite nice thing to do. The first person I rang when I found out I was going, was my mum and she was as shocked as I was.”

Up next for Chris is a return to the role of Mojo as he once again joins up with Seamus O’Hara in their latest production of Mojo and Mickybo.

Chris added: “I am very fortunate, I am a young actor and have been lucky with the opportunities I have had. I am looking forward to meeting up with Seamus to begin rehearsals.

“I have to menton S.D Kells, Banbridge who have kindly donated a tuxedo for the ceremony, I really appreciate their support, it is very kind.”