Country star Philomena Begley at Rushmere

Irish country music star Philomena Begley will be signing copies of her new book in Eason’s, Rushmere Shopping Centre, tomorrow (Saturday) at 1pm.

The book, ‘Philomena Begley: My Life, My Music, My Memories’, chronicles her happy beginnings as a bread-man’s daughter in Pomeroy through the devastating loss of her brother Patsy and the risks of touring Ireland at the height of the Troubles.

It continues right up to her 50th anniversary in show business in 2012.

The singer has recorded and performed with stars like Billie Jo Spears, Ray Lynam, Foster and Allen, Charley Pride, Big Tom and Brian Coll and has shared festival line-ups with Tammy Wynette, Glen Campbell, Don Williams, Hank Locklin and many more.

During her long career, she has won gold, silver and platinum discs.