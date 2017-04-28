Councillor points out weeds issue

Councillor Glenn Barr has called on the relevant authorities to tackle the weed growth problem which has recently escalated in the district.

“In recent weeks I have been contacted by local residents who are unhappy about this recent overgrowth of weeds,” he said. “We need the Housing Executive and Transport NI to step up to the mark and sort these issues out.

“It is the same year in year out, with what seems to me that they don’t even have the information of when they weed spray or what areas they weed spray.

“There needs to be a joint up approach, which I have asked Council to spearhead.”