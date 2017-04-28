Council to give away free compost to local residents

In support of this year’s Compost Awareness Week, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has teamed up with Natural World Products to give householders across the borough a free bag of nutrient-rich compost on Saturday, May 6.

Compost will be limited to one bag per household and members of the public who visit their local recycling centre on this date will be asked to provide ID showing proof of residency within the borough.

It is recommended that you arrive early as stocks are limited and will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

The compost is the end product of garden waste collected from brown bins and recycling centres and provides an opportunity for local householders to see how their waste is being recycled into a new soil-enriching product.

Using compost offers many environmental benefits. It diverts waste from landfill and reduces the need for packaged peat products for gardens.

It is also full of nutrients, making it excellent for feeding plants and the humus in it helps to retain moisture in the soil.

Visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk to find out the opening times of local recycling centres or for further information, contact Environmental Services on 0300 0300 900.