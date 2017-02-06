Could not remember being arrested

A 49-year-old man drank so much on Christmas Eve last year that he could not remember what happened when he was arrested.

Richard Kelly, Churchview Drive, Banbridge, admitted disorderly behaviour and assaulting a constable when he appeared last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court.

A public prosecutor said the defendant, who was intoxicated, was seen kicking at a door of licensed premises in Bridge Street, Banbridge. Police tried to calm him down but he ignored them and kicked the door again before calming down.

He refused to give his details and started to swear. He also swung his legs and attempted to kick a constable. Kelly had to be restrained and handcuffed and his identity was discovered from paperwork on his person.

In front of the custody sergeant he calmed down and the handcuffs were taken off but he started to kick off again and had to be placed in a cell.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had consumed so much alcohol he had no recollection of what happened and had no explanation why he was kicking the door. He added that his client would apologise to the officers.

Deputy District Judge T. Browne said Kelly’s behaviour towards police was ‘appalling’ on this occasion.

But he said he would give him the benefit of the doubt and imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.