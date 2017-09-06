Convicted in his absence and given a year’s driving ban

In his absence a 47-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

William Samuel Allister Gribben, Farlough Road, Portadown, was accused of not having a driving licence on November 5 last year, failing to produce his licence and using a hand held phone while driving.

There was no appearance by the defendant and the case went ahead in his absence.

A public prosecutor said that at 11.35am Gribben was seen using a mobile phone while driving at the Lurgan Road, Portadown. He accepted a fixed penalty which required him to produce his licence.

He was convicted of using the phone and not having a licence while the failing to produce charge was adjourned generally.

For the phone charge he was fined £200 with a 12 month driving ban while a concurrent 12 month ban and a £100 fine were imposed for not having a licence.