Contractor appointed for New-Bridge project

Tyrone-based Western Building Systems has been awarded a £1m replacement contract at New-Bridge Integrated College, Banbridge, where it will replace a number of modular classrooms.

Western is no stranger to New-Bridge Integrated having built the original classrooms some 22 years ago.

Although the original classrooms were intended to be a temporary measure back in 1995, they have withstood the test of time far beyond what was expected.

Western Building Systems will replace the existing modular blocks on site with five leading-edge modular double classroom blocks.

The classrooms will occupy a similar footprint whilst providing a totally transformed, modern learning environment, manufactured to today’s current building and energy performance standards.

The project forms part of the wider NHS Shared Business Services Framework Agreement for the supply of Modular Buildings to the NHS Shared Business Services Membership and Associate members. Ciaran O’Hagan, Contracts Manager at Western Building Systems said: “As the school will remain fully operational whilst works are underway, health and safety has been an especially key consideration within the construction planning process.

“The steel-framed modular buildings will be built in a manner that minimises disruption on site, whilst providing quality accommodation capable of being readily re-located in the future. The contract will include the removal and installation of each classroom one-by-one in a controlled, phased manner.

“Western Building Systems is delighted to continue this working relationship and our team is looking forward to creating a modern, learning-friendly environment in which current and future pupils can thrive.”