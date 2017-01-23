Club’s pedal power raises funds

David Cartmill of VC Iveagh Cycling said 2016 was always going to be an exciting year for the Club.

Entering the third year since the club’s formation, members had scheduled a twelve race calendar and planned two very different sportives which included a new and unique Spring Classic.

Ambitions didn’t end there as members decided to create a fundraising event that would be a little different, and so the L’Etape Rathlin was born - an endurance event which would take members from their base in Scarva to Rathlin Island, on the north coast.

The event was held in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children, the club’s 2016 chosen charity, however such was the feeling for the work of this group club members decided that money raised at all the club events, would go towards this worthy charity.

From the first event of the season, the Iveagh Spring Classic to a final push charity car wash at South Down Feeds, VC Iveagh raised a total of £4,100.

David Cartmill said: “With cheque in hand, or back pocket to be more precise, a handful of the club cycled to Daisy Lodge, base of the Cancer Fund for Children to hand deliver the money and get a look behind the scenes.

“I think it’s fair to say we were all blown away by the lodge and the work that goes on within its walls. This is a charity that really does depend on the good will of the public and is 90% funded by donations.

“A big thank you to Andy for taking the time to show us around Daisy Lodge and giving us an amazing insight.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of cycle clubs from around the province and we are indebted to you all. And of course the general public who dug deep and really supported VC Iveagh throughout 2016.

“Finally we need to say a very special thank you to a few people that came to the fore to help us achieve our goals.

“Chain Reaction Cycles, one of our main sponsors, once again got behind us season-long and supported us at every opportunity, keeping us hydrated and fed on our 200 mile jaunt to Rathlin and back.

“See.Sense who kept us safe on the roads with their amazing ICON lights.

“Tesco Banbridge who have been a great supporter of VC Iveagh not only with community room availability but also with support for the L’Etape Rathlin and supplying equipment for our car wash.

“Finally a big thanks to Stephen McDowell co-owner of South Down Farm Feeds who generously loaned us the use of equipment and yard for our Charity Car Wash.”