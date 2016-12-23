Charged with public order offences and criminal damage

A 23-year-old man has been charged public order offences and damaging the wing mirror of a car.

Josh Wright, whose address was given as Saintfield Road, Belfast, had the charges read to him when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is accused of criminal damage to the wing mirror of a car on July 25 this year, resisting a constable, assault on a male and disorderly behaviour at Armagh Road, Portadown.

A police officer said he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

Wright was remanded on continuing police bail to appear again in court on January 11 next year.