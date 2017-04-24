Carla attends coffee morning at Town Hall

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart attended the first of 2017/18 Action Cancer Banbridge branch fundraising efforts in the Old Town Hall last weekend.

The group hosted a coffee morning to kick off the fundraising efforts. Last year over £54,000 was raised as a result of their efforts for Action Cancer and it is evident the group still have the zeal and desire to raise even more funds this year to help those in need.

Speaking afterwards the MLA said, “I would commend the group under the chairmanship of Anne Hulme for their superb effort in raising so much money for such a worthy cause.

“Year on year their effort is increasing and resulting in an increase in money raised. Over £50,000 is a tremendous effort and I have no doubt it will be put to very good use for research, tests, and support for people and families who are suffering as a result of this dreaded disease.”

“Anne and her team have a desire to help those in need and this must be commended. It was great to see a good number gathered. I look forward to working with them.”