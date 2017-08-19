Car to be forfeited in no insurance case

A judge at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday ordered the forfeiture of a car a 40-year-old man was driving without having insurance on November 15 last year.

Paul Alan Partridge, Parkmore, Craigavon, was also fined £200 and banned for six months for the offence.

For driving without a supervisor he was fined £75, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given a concurrent six month ban.

As well he was fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates.

The court heard that police were driving behind a vehicle when the rear offside door opened and then closed.

It continued into Parkmore and stopped at the rear of an address.

Police spoke to the defendant who produced a provisional licence.

There were no ‘L’ plates displayed and he did not have a qualified driver with him. He had no insurance.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said that Armitage’s mother was paying for him to do the driving test and he had passed the theory part.