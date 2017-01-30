CAP debt centre praised

David Simpson MP joined with local people in Holy Trinity Church, to celebrate the opening of their Newry, Mourne and Banbridge Debt Centre one year ago.

The centre was opened by Christians Against Poverty.

In this time they have visited 18 individuals and families in their own home to offer guidance on crippling debt that so many face today.

David Simpson said: “Debt is a very complex issue and can have a devastating effect on individuals and families, often impacting physical and mental health as well as contributing to relationship breakdown and isolation.

“This face to face support is often a lifeline and I want to pay tribute to CAP and the team of volunteers for their support and continued success at helping families in the Banbridge area.

“The advice teams on the ground are also there to encourage effective money management and offer practical advice on how we can all save on our weekly household bills and avoid reaching a debt crisis situation.”

Mr Simpson continued: “I would urge everyone to avail of this compassionate service regardless of their financial situation as it can have life changing benefits.”