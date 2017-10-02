Cancer Focus NI opens shop in Banbridge

A new Cancer Focus Northern Ireland charity shop officially opened in Banbridge town centre at the weekend.

There was a great turnout for the official opening of the new store at 42 Newry Street on Saturday, September 30.

Cancer Focus NI volunteers Nora, Jennifer and Grace with Banbridge shop manager Melissa Faulkner.

Speaking at the event, Cancer Focus NI Chief Executive Roisin Foster, who lives in Scarva, said: “The people of Banbridge and the surrounding district have always been extremely good supporters of our charity and have helped us provide vital services for cancer patients and their families. We are delighted to open our newest shop in the town which will help us support more people at a very difficult time in their lives.”

Melissa Faulkner, Cancer Focus NI Banbridge shop manager, said: “We are so excited to be opening a Cancer Focus NI charity shop in Banbridge.

“The shop was decorated with Cancer Focus NI balloons and bunting for the occasion, and our mascot Genevieve, the healthy eating goat, was there to give out healthy treats. Our volunteers were also there serving free cupcakes and drinks.

“Our face painter was a huge hit with the kids. It was a fun opportunity for local shoppers to have a look around and see all the goodies on offer.”

She added: “Our Keeping Well van was outside the shop offering free health checks. We hope all our visitors will become regular customers and call by often to pick up a few bargains.

“Your donations will be used to help run our Keeping Well vans, which travel all over Northern Ireland to help lower the risk of cancer in local communities. Your help is invaluable.”

For more information about the shop and making donations call Melissa on 07912 422 924.

Anyone with any concerns about cancer should contact the charity’s free Nurse Line on 0800 783 3339.