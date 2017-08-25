Can you help reunite Bradley with his best friend?

An appeal has been made to reunite a little boy with his best friend.
Four-year-old Bradley Brashaw has been left heartbroken after leaving his cuddly toy in The Windsor Bakery at High Street in Lurgan on Wednesday, around 12 noon.
Staff and a few customers saw it in the bakery but it has since disappeared.
Bradley's mum Isla said: "He is devastated, he has had this toy two years and sleeps with 'his best friend'."
If you can help please call Isla on 0772 4849 247.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbridge Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.