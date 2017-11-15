Call for more brown bins for town residents

Local DUP Councillor Louise Templeton has called on the ABC Council to extend the brown bin collection service throughout the Borough.

Bin collections throughout the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon continue on the legacy Councils programme which has significant variations.

Having been lobbied heavily by local constituents the Portadown Councillor is asking Council to address those living in close proximity to the town centre who have not been offered this service.

Councillor Templeton said, “I have been lobbied by many residents living in the town who miss out on the brown bin collection service.

“I have met with Council officers who have informed me that almost 4,000 residents from the old Craigavon Borough Council are not included in the brown bin collection scheme.

“I have visited many homes to try and gauge the need for a garden waste bin and was amazed at how many local rate payers are missing out.

“These residents have front, rear and side gardens and have been forced to dispose of their own garden waste and make do with a small food caddy collection.

“I appreciate that this service will not be required for all of the 3,835 homes reported to be excluded from the scheme in the Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon areas but we must seek to deliver one service across the Borough.

“The collection service offered by Armagh is hugely different from what we see in Craigavon and Banbridge and I will continue to work with Council officers to find a solution and have asked that Council would identify quickly and implement one policy for domestic bin collection services.”