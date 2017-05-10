Call for full implementation of ‘Military Covenant’ in province

DUP Westminster candidate David Simpson has urged the incoming government to move quickly and fully implement the military covenant in Northern Ireland.

In 2013 the Chancellor set aside £10 million per year from 2015/16 to assist veterans and ensure they were not disadvantaged commercially or by public services. To date only veterans in England, Scotland and Wales can be assured of benefits.

Mr Simpson said, “In Northern Ireland as a result of Operation Banner we have possibly more veterans than any other sized region of the UK. Whilst we do have the aftercare service for former members of the Ulster Defence Regiment and Royal Irish Regiment, and I want to pay tribute to those who staff this, the implementation of the covenant is crucial to support this aftercare. Members of the armed forces are not asking for favourable treatment, just fairness and equality.”