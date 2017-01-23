Call for clean-up: Plea for people to respect Huntly Wood

Councillor Paul Greenfield and Upper Bann MP David Simpson have called for urgent action to clean up Huntly Wood.

Their plea follows a recent incident at the wood during which a collie dog suffered a serious injury to its paw after standing on a discarded tin can.

Following the incident, the dog’s owner hit out at litter louts for dumping their rubbish in the wood.

Mr Simpson described Huntly Wood as “a beautiful piece of landscape which should be enjoyed and respected by everyone who uses it.”

“I was horrified to hear of the injuries suffered by an animal while enjoying a walk through Huntly Wood. Following the news I took the opportunity to visit the area myself and witness the scale of the problem. Broken glass and general rubbish was evident and sadly it is clear that it is a direct result of littering by some who the visit the area,” the DUP man said.

“Huntly Wood prides itself as a small woodland area; very few of our towns and villages are afforded such a magnificent space for local people to walk and enjoy nature. It is a beautiful piece of landscape which should be enjoyed and respected by everyone who uses it.”

Echoing his party colleague’s comments, Councillor Greenfield said: “I have asked the Council to immediately secure the area and carry out a significant clean-up and I would urge anyone who visits the area to treat it with the respect it deserves.”

