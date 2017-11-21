Caleb and Owen are farmers of the future

Co. Down teenagers, Caleb Haffey from just outside Magheralin and Owen McGreevy from Dromore, have won the Farmers of the Future (FOTF) competition, hosted by ABP.

The competition was set up as a means of encouraging young people into beef production. Caleb and Owen’s success has confirmed that there is a next generation of farmers coming through with real talent and ability when it comes to producing beef of the highest quality.

“It has been an amazing experience,” said Owen McGreevy (17), whose family farm is based near Dromore. “I was given a real opportunity to do what I have always wanted to do: rear cattle of my own. Having access to the management advice from ABP’s Blade Farming team and professional veterinary input, when required, has added immensely to my skills’ base.”

Caleb Haffey (15) lives on the family farm which is based between Donaghcloney and Magheralin. “I want to follow a career in farming,” he said. “At home we milk cows but we also keep beef cattle and sheep. I have a small ewe flock of my own, which is managed as a stand-alone venture.To have the opportunity of managing six Angus bullocks from weaning through to beef really was a dream come true.”