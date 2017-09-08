Woman killed in Co Armagh farming accident named

A woman killed in a farming accident in Co Armagh has been named locally as Thelma Gorman.

It is believed Mrs Gorman, a well known cattle breeder, was involved in an incident with a cow at around 1.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “HSENI are aware of this tragic incident, and are attending the incident scene.”

Local MLA William Irwin has expressed his shock and sadness at the death of Mrs Gorman, adding: “I am really saddened and shocked by this awful news and I want to express my sincerest condolences with her husband and family circle at this very difficult time.”