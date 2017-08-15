Winter feeding on the menu at farm walk in Banbridge

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will host a farm walk at 64 Moss Road, Banbridge on Tuesday September 12.

This is one of three walks being organised to showcase results of recent research.

At these events, AFBI’s dairy scientists will be addressing key issues within dairy production and presenting their latest research findings across a broad spectrum of management challenges currently facing the local dairy industry. One of these topics will be how to optimise your use of winter feeding.

The event will start at 10.30am, last entry will be at 12.30pm, and the walk will be completed by 3pm. Everyone who wishes to attend must pre-register for a starting timeslot, otherwise entry cannot be guaranteed.

Pre-registration can be completed by visiting the AFBI website www.afbini.gov.uk/events or contact 028 9025 5636. By pre-registering you will automatically receive complimentary light refreshments at the end of the farm walk.

In the interests of biosecurity those attending are asked to wear clean clothing not previously worn while in direct contact with their own animals. Outdoor work boots should not be worn. Protective overalls and footwear will be provided.